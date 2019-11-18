LONDON, Ont. -- Police in St. Thomas, Ont. have charged a 55-year-old man in connection with a historic sexual abuse investigation.

The man was arrested Friday morning after turning himself in at the Colin McGregor Justice Building.

He was wanted after the completion of an investigation into alleged child abouse about 20 years ago.

Police say the victim alleges abuse over several yeas as a child.

As a result the 55-year-old has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He was released on a Promise to Appear in court at a later date