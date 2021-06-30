LONDON, ONT. -- It may not come as a shock to most but lighting fireworks from a moving vehicle is not a great idea.

That is exactly what a 19-year-old Oxford County resident is accused of doing Tuesday evening.

Provincial Police in Oxford Count say they have charged a resident after they were seen setting off pyrotechnics from a moving vehicle in Tillsonburg, Ont.

No one was injured in the incident and no damage has been reported.

The exact charges to the individual have not been released at this time.

If you plan on setting off fireworks it’s always best to observe the rules and to be stationary.