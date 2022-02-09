Supporters of 'Freedom Convoy' park it on Highway 402

Lambton OPP have closed a portion of westbound Highway 402 in Lambton County Wednesday.

The highway is closed from Forest Road (Highway 21) to Nauvoo Road while about 20 farm vehicles and pick up trucks remain parked and out of their vehicles socializing.

As stated in a news release, “The OPP respects the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The OPP asks everyone to be patient and respectful of each other despite potential inconvenience."

Hundreds of transport trucks looking to cross into Michigan were diverted to the Bluewater Bridge Tuesday as anti-mandate protesters continued their blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

#LambtonOPP have implemented a closure of westbound Highway 402 at Nauvoo Road to ensure public safety. Please avoid the highway and follow EDR signage for planning your route. Monitor @511Ontario and local media for traffic updates. ^jb pic.twitter.com/8j86d4DT7p — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 9, 2022

— With files from CTV London's Matt Thompson and Bryan Bicknell