Aylmer seeks to add hundreds of new residences in draft expansion plan

The town of Aylmer might be getting a little bit larger.

The town is considering expanding boundaries to include more land in the surrounding area, and they’re holding a meeting on Thursday, October 3, at 5:00 p.m. to allow for public discussion.

Currently, Aylmer is working to review the drafted scoring mechanism that will be used to divide the land into parcels for future development.

A current proposal seeks to add 28 hectares of land to the town for a mixture of residential and community-serving employment use or commercial use, as well as an additional 12 hectares of employment area land for potential industrial use.

The proposed density of units for hectare is proposed to be 27 – meaning that the added lands could see potential for as many as 756 homes.

The hope is that this will address the overall shortage of housing in the town of Aylmer.