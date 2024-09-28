Campus chaos; thousands pack streets around Western University for homecoming
Thousands of students packed Huron St. and Broughdale Ave. on Saturday for Western University’s homecoming.
On Broughdale Ave, barricades kept students to the sidewalks, and on Huron, officers kept directing the young people away from the middle of the road for emergency vehicles.
When CTV arrived, London Middlesex EMS was using the “mega mover” to carry a patient out of Broughdale Ave., while paramedics were tending to another person who fell hard on Huron St.
London Middlesex EMS carries a patient off Broughdale Ave. in a “mega mover” during off-campus Western Homecoming festivities (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“We haven't had any major incidents as of right now,” Sgt. Sandasha Bough of the London Police Service (LPS) told CTV News around 3:30 p.m.
“We can say that we've had to take a couple of people out and paramedic services have assisted with that. We have roads closed temporarily.”
Helping LPS were members of Hamilton Police, Windsor Police and Peterborough Police. London police reportedly added extra officers and auxiliary officers to “ensure public safety.”
Across campus, striking members of CUPE Local 2361 set up command right outside Alumni Stadium.
With thousands attending the Western football game against rival Queen’s, CUPE decided a high traffic area was a good place to set up shop to spread their message to those entering the stadium parking lot.
Inside the packed stadium, it was a happy homecoming for the Mustangs football team and their fans. They hammered Queen’s 39-14.
The student section was packed at Alumni Stadium as Western beat Queen’s 39-14 during homecoming weekend (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
Prior to the game, the latest inductees to the Mustangs Hall of Fame were honoured on the field.
“My wife and I, we traveled up here from Florida to be to this game, and we wouldn't miss it for the world,” said Jamie Bone, the starting quarterback for the Western teams which won National Titles in 1976 and 1977.
He called Western Homecoming one of the “great experiences in college football.”
“Western is always dear to my heart. It is always endearing to our family because my son [Stevenson Bone] played here, my daughter [Robin Bone] did the track and field here. It really is a true homecoming when we come back.”
LPS said that they will have statistics in terms of charges laid, injuries, and more after the weekend is wrapped up, on Tuesday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Biden and Harris call the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'
The Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah was a 'measure of justice' for victims of a four-decade 'reign of terror,' U.S. President Joe Biden said Saturday.
'I think he needs to go serve a few more meals:' Ottawa Mission CEO fires back at Ford encampment comments
The CEO of the Ottawa Mission is responding to controversial comments made this week by Premier Doug Ford about those living in homeless encampments that received swift blowback from advocates.
Why Will Ferrell wanted a doc about his friendship with a trans woman to release before the U.S. election
Will Ferrell said in an interview with Variety that it was important for him to release his documentary, 'Will and Harper,' before the U.S. election so people could have conversations about trans people.
At least 56 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across U.S. southeast
Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 56 people, caused widespread destruction across the U.S. Southeast and left millions without power.
SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next year
SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
They hit it off on vacation but then he went silent. So she decided to pick up the phone
When a few weeks passed and Nana Prempeh still hadn’t heard from the guy she met on vacation, she turned to her friends for advice.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Sima Sistani, who embraced Ozempic, is out as CEO of WeightWatchers
WeightWatchers CEO Sima Sistani, who pushed the company into embracing weight-loss drugs, is leaving the position after a two-and-a-half year stint.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.