Annual Fall Colour Ride raises thousands for Children’s Health Foundation

They continue to ride for Randy.

For 28 years, motorcycle riders have gathered at Hully Gully in London, Ont. to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) and enjoy a fall ride.

Saturday was the second memorial ride, after the event’s founder Randy Collins passed away in June of 2023.

“He made an incredible impact on the Children’s Hospital,” said Jenn Baxter, community relations director at the CHF.

“He just had a love and a passion for the kids. He wanted to make sure that they were well looked after. He just had the biggest heart and he wanted to have the ride to raise money for those kids”.

The 28th annual Randy Collins Memorial Fall Colour Ride took place from London to Port Franks, Ont. on Saturday Sept. 28, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

His employees remember him as a generous man.

“He just loved giving back to the community,” said Paul Goldsmith, a powersports salesman at Hully Gully.

“What better way to really give back to the community than supporting families? Especially the sick children having that camaraderie and support while they're going through such an ordeal.”

Baxter said that this event continues to raise money for essential funds for equipment and programs and services at the London Children's Hospital.

“It does make an impact,” she said.

Dr. Beary Goode, mascot of the Children’s Health Foundation greets motorcycle riders ahead of the 28th annual Randy Collins Memorial Fall Colour Ride on Sept. 28, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“There's kids right now at the hospital who are fighting their diagnosis. We wouldn't be able to have the equipment at that hospital without donors like the Holly Gulley and the Fall Colour Ride participants.”

This event raises between $15,000-$20,000 annually, and this year they are hoping to reach a total of $575,000 over the life of the ride.