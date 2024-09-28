Annual Fall Colour Ride raises thousands for Children’s Health Foundation
They continue to ride for Randy.
For 28 years, motorcycle riders have gathered at Hully Gully in London, Ont. to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) and enjoy a fall ride.
Saturday was the second memorial ride, after the event’s founder Randy Collins passed away in June of 2023.
“He made an incredible impact on the Children’s Hospital,” said Jenn Baxter, community relations director at the CHF.
“He just had a love and a passion for the kids. He wanted to make sure that they were well looked after. He just had the biggest heart and he wanted to have the ride to raise money for those kids”.
The 28th annual Randy Collins Memorial Fall Colour Ride took place from London to Port Franks, Ont. on Saturday Sept. 28, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
His employees remember him as a generous man.
“He just loved giving back to the community,” said Paul Goldsmith, a powersports salesman at Hully Gully.
“What better way to really give back to the community than supporting families? Especially the sick children having that camaraderie and support while they're going through such an ordeal.”
Baxter said that this event continues to raise money for essential funds for equipment and programs and services at the London Children's Hospital.
“It does make an impact,” she said.
Dr. Beary Goode, mascot of the Children’s Health Foundation greets motorcycle riders ahead of the 28th annual Randy Collins Memorial Fall Colour Ride on Sept. 28, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
“There's kids right now at the hospital who are fighting their diagnosis. We wouldn't be able to have the equipment at that hospital without donors like the Holly Gulley and the Fall Colour Ride participants.”
This event raises between $15,000-$20,000 annually, and this year they are hoping to reach a total of $575,000 over the life of the ride.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon's Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day
LGBTQ2S+ minister Pascale St-Onge to make history with parental leave
Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is set to make history by becoming the first openly lesbian cabinet minister to take parental leave when her wife gives birth in the coming weeks.
At least 52 dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern U.S.
Hurricane Helene caused at least 52 deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across a wide swath of the southeastern U.S. as it raced through, and more than three million customers went into the weekend without any power and for some a continued threat of floods.
'Imagine a world without their song': Toronto photographer wins international award for picture of 4,000 dead birds
Thousands of dead birds, from kingfishers to blue jays, encircle a wild turkey to illustrate in one snapshot a mere fragment of how many die from colliding into glass windows – a death that can be easily prevented, the Torontonian photographer says.
What is open and closed this National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
This Monday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (NDTR), a federal statutory holiday and day of remembrance for the Indigenous children who never came home from Canadian residential schools, as well as those who survived them.
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
Northern Ont. group fined $8,500 for moose hunt violations
Four hunters from Ear Falls west of Thunder Bay, Ont., have been fined for an illegal moose hunt in October 2022 and two of them lost their hunting licence for multiple years.
Critics see drug debate tainted by politicization in B.C. election campaign
When NDP Leader David Eby announced this month that the province would open "secure facilities" to provide involuntary care for people with severe drug addiction or mental health problems, it represented a moment of policy unity with the rival B.C. Conservatives ahead of the fall election.
Jury awards US$300 million to women who alleged sex abuse by doctor at a Virginia children's hospital
A jury has ruled in favor of three women who alleged they were sexually abused while patients at a Virginia children's hospital, awarding them a total of US$300 million in damages.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.