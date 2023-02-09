Supervised consumption site considered for Elgin or Oxford
The region may soon have a second permanent supervised consumption site to help tackle the addiction crisis.
Southwestern Public Health has launched a feasibility study for one or more such sites in Elgin or Oxford.
Recovering addict, David Wood of St. Thomas, tells CTV News he believes such a facility would help a lot of people.
“For myself personally, I used to be involved in drugs,” Wood said. “I’m 21 years clean, so I know what it’s like to go through that kind of stuff. They actually have this place set up and ready to go, I think it’s a good idea, instead of alleyways and stuff yeah. Yeah, it’s a good idea.”
The study began collecting data in January. Medical officer of health Dr. Ninh Tran said it will consider all logistical factors, along with input from the general public.
“Is there a perceived need by the community, and those experiencing the overdoses? Is there support in our community? And then what are the potential models and logistics that would need to happen for that,” said Dr. Tran.
He said the proposed site would include both consumption services and wrap-around supports.
According to Southwestern Public Health, in the local catchment area there were 43 opioid related deaths in the two year period from May 2017 to June 2019.
Meanwhile, from April 2021 to March 2022, it took just one year to reach the same number of deaths. That’s an opioid related death rate of 20.5 per 100,000 people, and higher than the provincial opioid related death rate of 18.7 per 100,000 people over the same time frame.
Earl Taylor, who chairs the St. Thomas Downtown Development Board, said he supports a supervised consumption site, but he stressed that careful consideration needs to be given as to where it’s located.
“We do have concerns with social issues in our downtown, that this would not be one of the things that we’re looking for,” said Taylor.
The feasibility study for Elgin and Oxford comes as London gets set to open a permanent supervised consumption site in the coming weeks — a facility years in the making, which encountered no small amount of resistance.
London Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis said the more support available throughout the region, the better for all affected.
“It comes up time and time again that any of the folks who are coming to London for these services are not from London,” he said. “They are coming here because services are not available in their own community. London can only absorb so much of that pressure. So the more services are decentralized and available closer to home for folks, the better it is for folks to be able to get treatment and seek rehabilitation.”
Data collection for the Southwestern Public Health feasibility study is expected to be completed by early March, with a final report out at the end of April.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justice minister says federal government giving bail reform 'serious consideration'
Justice Minister David Lametti says he is giving 'serious consideration' to reforming Canada's bail laws in response to a request from premiers to make changes.
New AI tool could help doctors better personalize breast cancer treatment
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help cancer specialists determine whether patients with breast cancer should receive chemotherapy prior to surgery.
What we know so far about the accused in the Laval daycare bus crash
The man arrested in a deadly bus crash at a Quebec daycare is currently detained in jail awaiting his next court date, according to Crown prosecutor Audrey Roy-Cloutier.
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
Pamela Anderson on revisiting her painful past: 'I'm not looking for an apology'
Pamela Anderson says she's not looking for sympathy, nor for any apologies for the myriad career indignities she details in her recently released memoir and documentary.
Canada won't permit sea floor mining without 'rigorous' regulations
The Canadian government said on Thursday it would not allow mining in its domestic ocean seabeds without a 'rigorous regulatory structure' and that the need for natural resources does not override Ottawa's environmental commitments.
Meghan and Harry will be deposed in Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit, judge rules
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be deposed as part of a defamation case brought against the duchess in the United States by her half-sister, Samantha Markle, a Florida judge ruled on Tuesday.
'There are kids under the bus': Quebec father recounts moments after bus hit daycare
A city north of Montreal was united in grief on Thursday as parents, community members and elected officials gathered to pay tribute to two children who were killed a day earlier when a city bus rammed into a daycare during a busy morning drop-off period.
WATCH LIVE AT 6:30 P.M. | Trudeau to attend candlelight vigil in Laval following deadly daycare bus crash
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash. The vigil will be held at the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.
Kitchener
-
'It was a really fluke, tragic situation': Guelph man found not guilty of manslaughter after tragic neighbour dispute
A Guelph man has been found not guilty of manslaughter after an argument led to the death of his neighbour in July 2020.
-
Railway safety highlighted after 2019 incident where woman and child were hit by Go train
It's been more than three years since a woman and child were hit by a GO train crossing Lancaster Street in Kitchener.
-
‘Pay-what-you-can’ market helps support students facing food security challenges
Higher food prices are taking a bite out of Canadian’s wallets and students in Waterloo region are no exception. The new Mini Market has opened on Wilfrid Laurier University’s campus for students experiencing food insecurity, which is helping some Golden Hawks at little to no cost.
Windsor
-
'We can't do this anymore': Ontario dairy farmer launches petition to end ‘milk dumping’
An Ontario dairy farmer launched an online petition to end ‘milk dumping’ one week after a video went viral on social media showing fresh milk being dumped down the drain.
-
VIDEO: Ontario park warden jumps into icy waters to save deer stranded in Rondeau Bay
An Ontario Parks warden says he will never forget the day he jumped into icy waters to take an animal rescue effort into his own hands.
-
$47K worth of drugs seized during Windsor bust
A loaded gun and $47,000 worth of narcotics including fentanyl and cocaine were seized during a drug bust near Devonshire Heights.
Barrie
-
New details released in Innisfil, Ont. ambush shooting that claimed lives of 2 police officers
Ontario's Police watchdog released new details about the evening two South Simcoe police officers were shot and killed in an Innisfil house in October.
-
Firearm-wielding thief arrested in Orillia: OPP
Police arrested a young man accused of brandishing a firearm when confronted for allegedly stealing from a store in Orillia over the weekend.
-
Toronto man arrested in Wasaga Beach 2022 attempted murder investigation
Provincial police charged a Toronto resident with attempted murder in connection with a serious assault in Wasaga Beach last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman who killed husband with baseball bat eligible for parole in 10 years
A woman from the northern Ontario town of Chapleau, who pleaded guilty to murdering her husband in 2021, has received the mandatory life sentence and is eligible for parole after serving a total of 12 years in custody.
-
Doctor who accused NOSM staff of sexual harassment loses defamation suit
A doctor who made high-profile sexual harassment accusations against two doctors at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine has lost a defamation suit.
-
Timmins man questions why natural gas prices have soared in the northeast
Robin Taylor of Timmins says he uses a programmable thermostat and does his best to be a responsible consumer of natural gas.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Three men charged with murdering Ottawa physiotherapist
Ottawa police have charged three men with murdering a beloved Ottawa physiotherapist.
-
Plaque commemorates 'Battle of Billings Bridge' during 'Freedom Convoy'
A watershed moment of citizen resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year has been memorialized with a commemorative plaque.
-
Officials blame Ottawa LRT shutdown on 'unique' ice buildup
More than a month since a section of Ottawa’s LRT system shut down for six days after a freezing rainstorm, officials have revealed the cause of the outage.
Toronto
-
Ontario girl found dead at bottom of cliff was likely killed by father as revenge against ex-wife, report finds
A four-year-old Ontario girl who was found dead at the bottom of a cliff with her father was likely killed in a murder-suicide that could have been prevented, a new report says.
-
Toronto’s heavy rain amplifies need to open 24/7 warming centres, advocates say
Wet weather soaked Toronto on the heels of a city council vote to reject immediately opening 24/7 warming centres – a coincidence advocates say amplifies their argument for the opposite outcome.
-
Toronto man in a turf war with city after neighbour files complaint over synthetic grass
The City of Toronto is taking a senior resident to court after he installed synthetic grass on his front lawn.
Montreal
-
White flags, stuffed animals mark deadly bus crash site at Laval daycare, premier offers condolences
Quebec Premier Francois Legault will visit the site of a bus crash at a Laval daycare that killed two children and injured several others on Wednesday. The day after the incident, stuffed animals make for a makeshift memorial nearby as the community mourns the young victims.
-
6 dead, including 4 children, after Quebec house fire
Six people are dead, including four children, after a fire destroyed a residence in Sainte-Jacques, in Quebec’s Lanaudiere region, early Thursday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 6:30 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 6:30 P.M. | Trudeau to attend candlelight vigil in Laval following deadly daycare bus crash
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash. The vigil will be held at the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.
Atlantic
-
Charges against spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer were 'lawful,' Crown says
Federal lawyers say it was lawful and reasonable to charge the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting for supplying him with ammunition.
-
Halifax jury shown photos of wounds on body of former med student accused of murder
A former Halifax university student on trial for killing another student during a drug deal completed his testimony Thursday, insisting he had no plan to kill anyone and that he shot the other man in self-defence.
-
Parent reacts to teacher, YouTuber’s arrest for sexual assault
Stephen Blackwood is scheduled to make a court appearance in Moncton Friday after the 37-year-old was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in the Greater Moncton Area.
Winnipeg
-
The ways you can help someone on the street experiencing a mental health crisis
It’s an increasingly common scene in Winnipeg: an unsheltered person showing clear signs of a mental health crisis, acting erratically, ranting and yelling, lashing out at objects and people around them, and possibly hurting themselves and others in the process.
-
Plan to redevelop University of Manitoba-owned golf course into urban community gets green light
A plan to transform a former golf course owned by the University of Manitoba into a complete urban community has cleared its first hurdles.
-
Winnipeg police, Shared Health looking to extend crisis help program
A pilot program, which sees a health clinician and a Winnipeg police officer respond to mental health calls, could be extended.
Calgary
-
Smith returns from 'productive' meetings in Ottawa, discusses 'significant' health-care funding
Premier Danielle Smith says her trip to Ottawa for the federal government's health-care meeting with premiers this week was both constructive and productive.
-
1 person killed in highway crash south of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed in a crash south of Calgary near Okotoks on Thursday.
-
Iron-rich rocks from Minnesota could hold key to explaining liquid water on Mars
Scientists have been thinking a lot about the history of water on Mars and whether the fourth rock from the sun was ever habitable.
Edmonton
-
Drug seizures in Glenora, Cameron Heights homes lead to more than 100 charges
Two men are facing more than 100 charges in connection to a drug-trafficking investigation that led to the seizure of nearly $1 million in drugs and numerous firearms in Edmonton.
-
Edmonton area on track to be short 1,500 hospital beds by 2026: internal AHS document
The Alberta government is aware that the Edmonton area has a deficit of hundreds of hospital beds and that number is expected to balloon to roughly 1,500 in the next few years, according to internal documents obtained by CTV News Edmonton.
-
Edmonton chef celebrates culinary success as top 3 cook in Canada
Executive chef Serge Belair of the Edmonton Convention Centre (ECC) took third place at the Canadian Culinary Championships in Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 update: hospital population drops below 200 for first time since 2021
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 188 test-positive COVID-19 patients in provincial hospitals Thursday, the first time the count has been below 200 in more than a year.
-
3 suspects in Vancouver stranger assault face criminal charges, man seriously injured
A trio of teenagers from across the Lower Mainland are facing charges for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old man in downtown Vancouver over the weekend.
-
Heavy police presence in Burnaby, public asked to avoid area
An incident unfolding in Burnaby Thursday afternoon has drawn a heavy police presence to a home in the Willingdon Heights neighbourhood.