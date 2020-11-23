LONDON, ONT -- The province has approved a planned permanent Consumption and Treatment Service site at 446 York St. in London.

The press conference was presented jointly by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU), Regional HIV/AIDS Connection, London InterCommunity Health Centre and Mayor Ed Holder.

It has been a long road for a permanent supervised site in London, with funding battles with the province to court battles with opponents to the location.

The approval includes funding for renovations and to begin operations once the facility is ready for patients.

In July opponents to the proposed site at 446 York were dealt a blow when an Ontario court dismissed an appeal to the location.

At the time the Ministry of Health was yet to determine if they would support the service at that location.

On Monday morning Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie hinted on Twitter about a big announcement.

Stay tuned Monday, folks. Some very good news coming around 11 AM. — Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) November 23, 2020

Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2021.

More to come.