MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- After a challenging year for the London International Airport, Sunwing has announced it plans to bring back weekly flights to sun destinations this coming winter.

From Dec. 15 of this year until April 20, 2022, there will be weekly flights offered to the vacation destinations of Cancun, Punta Cana and Varadero.

“After over a year of travel restrictions and staying home, we’re looking forward to welcoming Sunwing back to London International Airport,” said Michael Seabrook, president and CEO of London International Airport, in a statement.

Air travel has plummeted due to COVID-19, and in January the London airport had dropped to just 25 per cent of its normal passenger volume.

But Seabrook said, “Sunwing vacation packages are consistently popular amongst London sunseekers, and with three tropical destinations to choose from, vacationers will be able to safely head back to paradise right from their doorstep.”

Sunwing plans to fly to Punta Cana on Wednesdays, Cancun on Thursdays and Varadero on Fridays.

Andrew Dawson, president of Tour Operations for Sunwing Travel Group, said in a media release they're happy to be returning to London for a 15th year.

“Now more than ever, our customers value the ease and convenience of being able to depart from their regional airport, and we’re pleased to be offering London residents frictionless vacation experiences under our wing.”

Sunwing is offering flexible booking options and bonuses until the end of April.

The company also has a new 'Safe with Sunwing' commitment, created with Medcan, a global health care service company.