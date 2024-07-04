LONDON
London

    • Sunshine with potential storms in the afternoon Friday in London area

    Share

    Sunshine heading into Friday for SunFest, however there’s the possibility for rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

    A warm afternoon, 29 degrees feeling like 36 degrees.

    “An area of low pressure moving towards the Great Lakes will push a moisture into southern Ontario,” said CTV London Meteorologist, Julie Atchison.

    Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 29, humidex 36.

    Friday night: Mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 17.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 27.

    Monday: Sunny. High 28.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. High 24.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News