Sunshine with potential storms in the afternoon Friday in London area

Sunshine heading into Friday for SunFest, however there’s the possibility for rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

A warm afternoon, 29 degrees feeling like 36 degrees.

“An area of low pressure moving towards the Great Lakes will push a moisture into southern Ontario,” said CTV London Meteorologist, Julie Atchison.

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 29, humidex 36.

Friday night: Mainly cloudy. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening with a risk of thunderstorms. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 17.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: Sunny. High 27.

Monday: Sunny. High 28.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High 24.