Sunshine continues through the London area on Wednesday

Wednesday starts off cool in the London area with winds picking up mid-day.

"We'll be in and out of some cloud cover but the majority of cloud moving in Wednesday afternoon, so starting the day more in the way of sunshine and as the day progresses and the winds pick up, we'll see some off-lake cloud develop," said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

There are a couple of cool nights on the way with temperatures, "set to soar way," said Atchison — above normal highs for this time of year.

Saturday and Sunday will be around 18 or 19 C and the normal is 14 C with lows around 4 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 11.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 16. Wind chill minus 4 in the morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday: Sunny. High 17.

Saturday: Sunny. High 18.

Sunday: Sunny. High 19.

Monday: Sunny. High 20.