    Owen Sound restaurant owner to be honoured

    An undated image of Sharif Rahman, owner of The Curry House in Owen Sound. Rahman died on Aug. 24, 2023 following an assault at his restaurant on Aug. 17.
    Just over a year after the death of Sharif Rahman, the Owen Sound business owner and YMCA board member will have an oak tree planted in his honour.

    According to the city, the commemorative tree was suggested by a public member of the Community Services Committee.

    After consultation with the Rahman family, it was agreed that the tree would be planted at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre property.

    An oak tree was selected because of its symbols around longevity, strength, stability, endurance, and justice. In addition to the tree, a small commemorative plaque will be installed at the same location.

    A small dedication ceremony will take place on Sat. Oct. 26, at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre at 2 p.m.

    Members of the public are invited to share in the celebration.

