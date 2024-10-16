Owen Sound restaurant owner to be honoured

Just over a year after the death of Sharif Rahman, the Owen Sound business owner and YMCA board member will have an oak tree planted in his honour.

According to the city, the commemorative tree was suggested by a public member of the Community Services Committee.

After consultation with the Rahman family, it was agreed that the tree would be planted at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre property.

An oak tree was selected because of its symbols around longevity, strength, stability, endurance, and justice. In addition to the tree, a small commemorative plaque will be installed at the same location.

A small dedication ceremony will take place on Sat. Oct. 26, at the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre at 2 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to share in the celebration.