    • Jury selected in bush party shooting death trial

    Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel) Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel)
    It took the full day for a jury to be selected in the trial of two people charged in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old Western University student more than three years ago.

    Josue Silva was shot and killed while out with hundreds of other young people at a party in a wooded lot in southwest London in July of 2021.

    Carlos Guerra Guerra, 23, and Emily Altmann, 22, have both pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

    The court has heard that up to 200 witnesses could be called in the case, which is expected to last up to 10 weeks.

    The Crown is expected to give its opening address on Wednesday morning.

