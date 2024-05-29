Sunshine and a 'banner day' on the way for the London area

Clearing conditions and a mix of sun and cloud are on the way for the London area on Wednesday.

According to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison, the day starts off around 11 C and warms up to 18 C by late this afternoon.

"A banner day is setting up, the probability for showers for your Wednesday drops to about a 30 per cent chance and I'm expecting skies to clear Wednesday afternoon into the evening."

Sunshine sticks around for Thursday but overnight lows are, "getting awfully cool for this time of year," added Atchison. With patchy frost possible in southern Ontario as we head into Thursday morning.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing later this afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 4.

Thursday: Sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late in the morning. High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Friday: Sunny. High 22.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.