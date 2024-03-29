LONDON
London

    • Sunny skies kick off Easter long-weekend

    Share

    The Easter long weekend kicks off Friday with sunshine in the forecast.

    “Friday looks great across the area with sunny skies to a mix of sun and cloud,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “We’ll bottom out at our low temperature first thing in the morning [at minus 4 degrees]. The forecast high is 7 degrees.”

    As we head into Saturday, a low-pressure system joins us, generating some light rainfall, according to Atchison.

    “In London, the possibility of some mixed precipitation, and even snowfall in Grey and Bruce Counties [on Saturday,” said Atchison. “The probability of showers on Sunday is on the lower end.”

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

    Friday night: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

    Sunday: Cloudy. High 7.

    Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

    Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High plus 5.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain or snow. High plus 5.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Do these exercises for core strength if you can't stomach doing planks

    Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News