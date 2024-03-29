Sunny skies kick off Easter long-weekend
The Easter long weekend kicks off Friday with sunshine in the forecast.
“Friday looks great across the area with sunny skies to a mix of sun and cloud,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “We’ll bottom out at our low temperature first thing in the morning [at minus 4 degrees]. The forecast high is 7 degrees.”
As we head into Saturday, a low-pressure system joins us, generating some light rainfall, according to Atchison.
“In London, the possibility of some mixed precipitation, and even snowfall in Grey and Bruce Counties [on Saturday,” said Atchison. “The probability of showers on Sunday is on the lower end.”
Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.
Friday night: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.
Sunday: Cloudy. High 7.
Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High plus 5.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain or snow. High plus 5.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA no longer requiring 'bare trust' reporting in 2023 tax return
The Canada Revenue Agency announced Thursday it will not require 'bare trust' reporting from Canadians that it introduced for the 2024 tax season, just four days before the April 2 deadline.
He didn't trust police but sought their help anyway. Two days later, he was dead
Jameek Lowery was among more than 330 Black people who died after police stopped them with tactics that aren’t supposed to be deadly, like physical restraint and use of stun guns, The Associated Press found.
Fluid in eye cells can 'boil' if you watch the eclipse without protection: expert
Millions of people in parts of Eastern and Atlantic Canada will be able to see the rare solar eclipse happening on April 8. But they should only look up if they have proper eye protection, experts say.
NEW More unauthorized products for skin, sexual enhancement, recalled: Here are the recalls of this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including torches, beef biltong and unauthorized products related to skin care and sexual enhancement.
Where is the worst place for allergy sufferers in Canada?
The spring allergy season has started early in many parts of Canada, with high levels of pollen in some cities already. Experts weigh in on which areas have it worse so far this season.
Do these exercises for core strength if you can't stomach doing planks
Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.
Grandparent scam: London, Ont., senior beats fraudsters not once, but twice
It was a typical Tuesday for Mabel Beharrell, 84, until she got the call that would turn her world upside down. Her teenaged grandson was in trouble and needed her help.
Angst and calls for resting places as Surrey, B.C., pet cemetery development continues
A single headstone is all that remains of dozens of markers for long-buried pets in a subdivision in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, where a half-acre parcel bears a large sign announcing the proposed construction of new homes.
Polar ice is melting and changing Earth's rotation. It's messing with time itself
One day in the next couple of years, everyone in the world will lose a second of their time. Exactly when that will happen is being influenced by humans, according to a new study, as melting polar ice alters the Earth’s rotation and changes time itself.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.