Sunny skies kick off Easter long-weekend

The Easter long weekend kicks off Friday with sunshine in the forecast.

“Friday looks great across the area with sunny skies to a mix of sun and cloud,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “We’ll bottom out at our low temperature first thing in the morning [at minus 4 degrees]. The forecast high is 7 degrees.”

As we head into Saturday, a low-pressure system joins us, generating some light rainfall, according to Atchison.

“In London, the possibility of some mixed precipitation, and even snowfall in Grey and Bruce Counties [on Saturday,” said Atchison. “The probability of showers on Sunday is on the lower end.”

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

Friday night: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 7.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High plus 5.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of rain or snow. High plus 5.