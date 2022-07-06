Strathroy police request the public’s help after Wednesday morning crime spree

Strathroy police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who stole multiple vehicles and assaulted a homeowner early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service on Wednesday, at approximately 1:15 a.m., two unknown suspects, one man and one woman, attended a Queen Street address in Strathroy, Ont. and stole a truck and a trailer.

While fleeing in the stolen vehicle the suspects then struck a parked car on English Street, after which they attempted to steal a second vehicle.

During the theft, police said the homeowner attempted to confront the suspects and was assaulted with a weapon. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics.

The suspects were last seen fleeing in a light grey coloured Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

According to police, the suspects are described as:

An Indigenous male, between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old, approximately 5’8” tall, heavy set build, black medium length hair and a close unkempt beard. He was last see wearing a red shirt with a pink/red pattern on the front.

An Indigenous female, between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old, approximately 5’6” tall, heavy set build, long black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with a pink/red pattern on the front.

Strathroy-Caradoc police ask that anyone with video surveillance from between the time of 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., or information about the incident or the suspects to call police at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

The investigation is ongoing.