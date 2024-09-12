Life-threatening injuries after crash near Western University

One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash in London Thursday morning.

It happened at the Western University gate on Richmond Street around 3 a.m.

According to police, all southbound and northbound lanes of Richmond Street are closed at Epworth Street.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

London police are investigating a crash that happened on Richmond Street near the gates of Western University. Sept. 12, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)