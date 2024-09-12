LONDON
London

    • Life-threatening injuries after crash near Western University

    One person has been taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Richmond Street near Western University on Sept. 12, 2024. (Source: Submitted) One person has been taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Richmond Street near Western University on Sept. 12, 2024. (Source: Submitted)
    Share

    One person has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash in London Thursday morning.

    It happened at the Western University gate on Richmond Street around 3 a.m.

    According to police, all southbound and northbound lanes of Richmond Street are closed at Epworth Street.

    The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

    London police are investigating a crash that happened on Richmond Street near the gates of Western University. Sept. 12, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News