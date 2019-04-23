

The City of Stratford is continuing to deal with the fallout of a cyber-attack and it will likely day days before services return to normal.

The virus locked city staff out of their own systems and encrypted the date, the process to reverse this is said to take several days.

Staff is working alongside cyber incident response experts, including Deloitte, and the Stratford Police and OPP's cybercrimes specialists are investigating the attack.

City services, like emergency services, transit, water and wastewater systems are all operational.

It has been about a week since the cyber-attack.