    • Stratford police on the lookout for lead-foot driver

    Stratford police are looking for the driver of this vehicle after it was clocked going 190 km/h on March 12, 2024. (Source: Stratford police) Stratford police are looking for the driver of this vehicle after it was clocked going 190 km/h on March 12, 2024. (Source: Stratford police)
    Stratford police are searching for a speeding driver who was clocked driving nearly 190 km/h.

    Police initially spotted the driver of a white Subaru sedan going around 125 km/h on Perth South Line 20 on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.

    When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it’s reported the driver increased their speed to 187 km/h, heading eastbound toward St. Pauls.

    Out of interest for public safety police did not chase after the driver.

    After capturing an image from the police vehicle dashboard camera, the sedan is described as having a black hood and a hood scoop, with no front plate.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Stratford police.

