Knights claim overtime win on home ice against Bulldogs

The London Knights picked up an overtime win at Canada Life Place Friday night.

Sam Dickinson scored 21 seconds into the bonus frame to give the Knights a 4-3 victory over the Brantford Bulldogs.

Dickinson also picked up an assist on the Knights' second marker.

Other goal scorers for the gold and green were Landon Sim (1), Easton Cowan (4th), and Sam O’Reilly (3).

The Knights move to 6-4 on the season.

The club will travel to Saginaw Saturday to face the Spirit.