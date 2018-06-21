

It was just before noon Wednesday, June 20, 2018 when a stranger was spotted handing out candy to children through the fence at Aberdeen Public School on Grey Street.

London Police were contacted after the school was made aware of the incident. The man was gone by the time Police arrived on scene.

A number of the children ate the candy, but luckily there have been no illnesses reported.

Police say this is an on-going investigation.

The man is described as Caucasian, between 35-50 years of age, wearing a grey and red toque and a yellow rain jacket. He had a black trimmed beard and was last seen riding a bicycle.

London Police want to remind parents to talk to their kids about stranger safety.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police.