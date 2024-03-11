Stolen vehicle investigation leads to dangerous driving, drug trafficking charges
Three London men are facing charges after allegedly ramming into an unmarked police cruiser several times with a stolen vehicle before fleeing from police in the city’s downtown core late last week.
According to the London Police Service, on March 8 a vehicle was reported as stolen to authorities when later in the day, plain-clothed officers in an unmarked police vehicle observed the suspect vehicle being driven by a man wanted on outstanding warrants.
Police also observed two other men enter the suspect vehicle at different locations, and the information was passed along to other officers.
At approximately 11:25 a.m., the suspect vehicle was in a drive-thru in the 100-block of Dundas Street when police attempted to stop it from moving. Police said the suspect vehicle then struck the unmarked police cruiser several times, before it drove over a curb and onto Dundas Street, and then fled eastbound with a damaged tire.
Multiple 9-1-1 calls were received in response to the fleeing suspect vehicle, which reportedly drove at a high rate of speed, disobeyed traffic lights and was missing its driver-side tire.
Additional officers later attended the area, and with help from the public, tracked the stolen vehicle approximately 100 metres off the road on Dakota Place.
Police said the three suspects had fled from the vehicle on foot.
Members of the Uniformed Division, with assistance of members of the Emergency Response Unit and LPS Canine Unit, began tracking the suspects from the stolen vehicle.
All three suspects were arrested nearby by police.
Police said a search of one of the male suspects yielded the following:
- 6.8 grams of suspected black tar heroin - value $1,700
- 13.6 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine - value $1,360
- 3.4 grams of suspected pink fentanyl - value $850
- 1.5 grams of suspected cocaine - value $150
- 6.5 grams of suspected marijuana - value $65
- Vial of suspected cannabis oil - value $50
In addition, a search of the recovered stolen vehicle yielded approximately 30 grams of suspected carfentanyl.
As a result of the investigation, a 35-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and 48-year-old man, all of London, have been jointly charged with the following offences for their alleged involvement:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Resist arrest
The 37-year-old man has also been charged with the following offences:
- Dangerous operation of a conveyance
- Operation while prohibited
- Fail to stop for police/pursuit
- Fail to comply with undertaking
- Fail to stop at scene of accident
All three of the accused are expected to re-appear in London court on Monday in relation to the charges.
