LONDON
London

    • Stolen vehicle crashes after police try to initiate stop

    A Special Investigations Unit logo can be seen in this undated file photo. A Special Investigations Unit logo can be seen in this undated file photo.
    Share

    The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an overnight crash in London.

    Around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw a speeding vehicle without headlights, in the south end of the city.

    When police tried to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled from the marked cruiser.

    About five minutes later, emergency crews were called to a crash on Osgoode Drive near Adelaide Street, involving the same vehicle, which police have since learned was stolen.

    The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

    A 22-year-old London man has been charged with one count of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News