

Gerry Dewan , CTV London





London police spent Monday morning removing vehicles and vehicle parts from an east end business after executing a search warrant.

Police say two people have been arrested after stolen pickup trucks and motorcycles were discovered on the property.

Members of the Street Crime and Forensic Identification units were on scene as the suspected stolen items were removed from the scene.

A number of firearms were also found.

Investigators believe the business and its owner weren't directly linked to the stolen property or the weapons.

The investigation started when a motorcycle being driven in east London raised suspicion.