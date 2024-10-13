LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas police looking to identify suspect in bank card theft

    Female suspect wanted by St. Thomas police. (Source: St. Thomas police) Female suspect wanted by St. Thomas police. (Source: St. Thomas police)
    The St. Thomas police is calling on the public to identify a suspect in a bank card theft.

    According to police, on Oct. 12, a suspect broke into two vehicles at the intersection of Ross Street and Barnes Street. Identification and bank cards were allegedly stolen in both instances.

    St. Thomas police is now looking to identify the female suspect, caught on video surveillance.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Thomas Police.

