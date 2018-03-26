

CTV London





Students at St. Joseph's High School had to be evacuated from the building Monday following a bomb threat.

After police searched the school shortly after 12 p.m., it was determined the threat was a hoax.

The school received a similar bomb threat last week on March 22. That threat also was a hoax.

London District Catholic School Board spokesperson Mark Adkinson released a statement Monday.

"The Board is confident in the steps that have been taken and in the ongoing police investigation into these very serious criminal matters. As always, safety is of paramount importance and we will take all necessary means to cooperate with the police investigation leading to criminal charges."

St. Thomas police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to contact them.