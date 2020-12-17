LONDON, ONT. -- The London Police Service (LPS) will not be 'defunded' anytime soon, as neither city council nor the police board feel empowered to make significant funding changes.

On Thursday, London Police Services Board (LPSB) members said nothing about emails calling for the defunding of police to begin in the 2021 municipal budget, except for a written response from Chair Dr. Javeed Sukhera.

"As we are aware, the city has committed to a four year budget cycle, the next LPS budget will be prepared in 2022, which means public engagement will begin in 2021," read Dr. Sukhera from his memorandum.

City hall’s next four-year budget is for the years 2024 to 2027.

"The budget falls under a four-year cycle," explained Sukhera after the LPSB meeting. “City council reviews it on an annual basis, and it's their purview to address those (concerns) as they wish.”

On December 7, several supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement called on city council to start defunding the police now— and redirecting the money to social service agencies.

"The safest communities have the most resources, not the most cops," said Alexandra Kane during the public participation meeting for the 2021 municipal budget update.

But council made no change to the budget, explaining that council doesn’t have the authority to direct police how to spend their funding.

With neither the police services board, nor city council empowered to make changes to the LPS budget anytime soon, the options are limited for Londoners seeking immediate funding changes.

"I think the message to all those who would like to see us make changes immediately, is an invitation to come work with us," offered LPSB Chair Sukhera.

The police board is seeking community members to sit on two new advisory committees— one focussed on mental health and the other on anti-racism.

Members will receive $30 per hour plus travel and daycare costs.

"We hope it makes it more accessible for those who want to participate, but may not have the funds or childcare available," added LPSB Vice-Chair Susan Toth.