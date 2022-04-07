St. Thomas, Ont. man charged after alleged workplace sexual assault
A 33-year-old St. Thomas man has been charged with sexual assault following an alleged workplace incident.
Police have released few details but say they arrested the suspect Tuesday.
The accused was taken into custody without incident.
He was released with a future court date.
Federal budget to include $10B housing plan, $8B for defence
As Canadians face a cost of living crunch, tackling housing affordability is going to be a main feature of Thursday's federal budget, seeing the Liberals earmark $10 billion towards this aim. The 2022 federal budget will also include a defence spending increase over multiple years, but the expected $8 billion wouldn't bring military spending up to the level many are calling for.
What happens after Liberals table budget in a minority Parliament?
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds himself in familiar territory Thursday as the leader of a minority government that needs support from another party to pass a budget and avoid another federal election.
Five ways to reduce and evaluate COVID-19 risk in potential sixth wave
As most provinces and territories lift COVID-19 public health measures, Canadians are left to assess their own risk level amid signs of a sixth wave.
Ontario likely seeing 100K to 120K new COVID-19 cases each day, head of science table says
Ontario is likely seeing upwards of 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 each day, with roughly five per cent of its residents currently infected, the head of the province’s science table says.
Where in Canada are fourth COVID vaccine doses being offered and to whom?
As more transmissible COVID-19 variants continue to emerge and experts warn of the potential for waning effectiveness of vaccines against severe disease, health officials are advising provinces and territories to begin rolling out fourth doses, or second booster shots, to Canadians.
UN to vote on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council
The UN General Assembly is voting Thursday on a U.S.-initiated resolution to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from the region around Ukraine's capital.
Who are Putin's daughters? Latest round of sanctions raise questions
Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin being famously tight lipped about his family, his adult daughters have been named as part of the latest round of U.S. sanctions. CTVNews.ca looks at the Putin family history.
Ukraine seeks arms from NATO as fight looms on eastern front
Ukraine told residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can and urged Western nations to send 'weapons, weapons, weapons' Thursday after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country's east.
Five childhood risk factors researchers say could increase chances of stroke, heart attacks as an adult
New research has revealed five childhood risk factors that can increase the likelihood of experiencing stroke and heart attacks as an adult, in what researchers say is the world’s largest study of its type.
Waterloo Region, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph getting ready for fourth vaccine rollout
The Region of Waterloo is ready to start administering second COVID-19 boosters to those aged 60 and older.
Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter
The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.
Peregrine falcons return to CTV Kitchener
Peregrine falcons have once again returned to CTV Kitchener! It's not known if the birds are part of the family of falcons that have previously nested in our tower.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Tecumseh Road East at Lauzon Parkway
Windsor police have temporarily closed a high-traffic road due to a multi-vehicle crash.
Cloudy and chance of showers in Windsor-Essex weather
Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy day with a chance of showers.
Liberals to unveil 2022 federal budget that promises billions in new spending
The federal Liberals are set to unveil their latest spending plan today that aims to balance promises made to voters in last year's election campaign, in the pact with the NDP, and recently to Canada's global defence allies.
Fatal head-on crash shuts down portion of Highway 12
One person has died in a head-on collision on Highway 12 in Oro-Medonte early Thursday morning.
Innisfil man accused of sexual assault involving underage girls denies allegations
A 19-year-old Innisfil, Ont. man remains behind bars accused of sexual assault and child pornography-related to underage girls.
Three people injured after crash in Minden Hills
Three people are in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Minden Hills this evening.
Some Easter-themed Kinder chocolate recalled over possible salmonella contamination
Ferrero Canada Ltd., the company behind the Kinder Egg products, issued the recall of some of its Easter-themed chocolates on Wednesday due to concerns over a possible salmonella contamination.
Ontario woman charged $280,000 extra for condo despite having signed contract
People who bought units in an Ontario condominium development said they were shocked when the developer raised prices and demanded more money despite them having signed contracts.
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Ottawa could see 20 to 30 mm of rain by Friday morning
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa, warning of "significant rainfall" into Friday morning.
Liberals to unveil 2022 federal budget that promises billions in new spending
The federal Liberals are set to unveil their latest spending plan today that aims to balance promises made to voters in last year's election campaign, in the pact with the NDP, and recently to Canada's global defence allies.
Ottawa's top doctor urges people to limit close contacts as COVID-19 levels remain high
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says Ottawa's wastewater monitoring shows there is "more COVID in the community than ever", and everyone needs to take steps to limit transmission.
Ontarians 60+ can book fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses Thursday
Ontarians aged 60 and older can start booking appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine today.
-
This Ontario family got COVID-19 twice in one month. What you need to know about reinfection
As many as 10,000 Ontarians have contracted COVID-19 not once, but twice since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, as the Omicron variant makes up virtually all cases within the province, experts say it’s resulting in a higher presence of reinfection.
-
Calls to health line reveal desperation of Quebec care home owners as COVID-19 hit
Newly released recordings of phone calls to a Quebec government health line from March 2020 reveal how desperate the owners of a long-term care home were as COVID-19 struck their establishment during the pandemic's first wave.
Quebec-based dating sites matching men with Ukrainian women seeing surge in demand since the war
Quebec-based sites are being flooded with men seeking to match up with women from Ukraine, raising eyebrows among some experts.
Heavy rain to hit Montreal ahead of the weekend
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Greater Montreal.
Atlantic Canada's pharmacists want more responsibilities to ease burden on hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the value of pharmacies in the health-care system, but they can do even more to help ease the burden on Atlantic Canada's hospitals, say pharmacists across the region.
Family of N.S. shooting victim accuses commission of ignoring information about loved one
The union representing RCMP members is responding to the family of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting after an allegation Heather O’Brien was still alive when police reached her.
-
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
Red River Floodway to be activated, flood warning issued after influx of precipitation
The province is getting ready to activate the Red River Floodway over the next two days to control water levels within Winnipeg with another surge of precipitation expected in the coming days.
Manitoba makes fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose available to some people
Some Manitobans are becoming eligible for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Grassfire near railway tracks under investigation by CP, Calgary Fire Department
Questions are being raised about the cause of a grassfire near Edworthy Park on Tuesday that ignited near railway tracks after witnesses saw a passing train.
Alberta expands vaccine eligibility for fourth doses
Starting April 12, Albertans 70 and older, First Nations, Métis and Inuit people 65 and older, and all seniors in congregate care can receive a fourth dose, the province said.
Not just for scientists: Albertans encouraged to check COVID-19 levels in wastewater
Dr. Casey Hubert says he checks wastewater data the same way he checks the weather on his phone.
No one hurt during 'weapons complaint' in northeast Edmonton: police
A person was taken into police custody after a "weapons complaint" Wednesday afternoon in northeast Edmonton.
Not 'willing to risk' NDP government, 19 former MLAs endorse Kenney
A group of former PC and Wildrose MLAs signed a letter of endorsement for Premier Jason Kenney Wednesday, primarily because they believe dumping him now will help the NDP win the next election.
Air Canada suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi due to Ukraine conflict
Air Canada will suspend direct flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer due to the difficulty of avoiding Russian and Ukrainian airspace en route to the Indian capital.
Criminal negligence trial expected to hear from pathologist who believes woman died of starvation or malnutrition: Crown
Legal arguments about the admissibility of medical records took up the third day of trial for a woman charged with criminal negligence and failing to provide necessities of life in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
Bill 16 would give B.C. increased power to seize private property
Proposed changes to B.C.'s Transportation Act would give the provincial government increased power to seize personal property around transit hubs, CTV News has confirmed.