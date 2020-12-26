Advertisement
St. Thomas man faces several charges after flipping vehicle in ditch Christmas day
Published Saturday, December 26, 2020 11:12AM EST
LONDON, ONT -- A St. Thomas man is facing several charges after police attended a motor vehicle collision on Friday night.
Police say at approximately 11:20 p.m. police attended a collision where a car was found flipped over in a ditch and no occupants were present.
Police located a man driver and a woman occupant a short distance later – no injuries were reported.
The man passed all police sobriety checks, and the woman was confirmed to be wanted by Chatham-Kent Police Service on an arrest warrant.
The driver was charged with:
- Failing to remain
- Operating a motor vehicle without insurance and being a novice driver
- Unaccompanied by qualified driver