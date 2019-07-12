

CTV London





St. Thomas police have charged a 36-year-old man with several sex offences involving a child.

Police say the man was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on Thursday after he turned himself in at the Colin McGregor Justice Building.

He is facing charges including sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching with person under 16.

No names have been released by police.

He was released on a Promise to Appear in court at a later date.