Featured
St. Thomas man charged with sex offences involving child
CTV London
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 11:30AM EDT
St. Thomas police have charged a 36-year-old man with several sex offences involving a child.
Police say the man was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on Thursday after he turned himself in at the Colin McGregor Justice Building.
He is facing charges including sexual assault on a person under 16, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching with person under 16.
No names have been released by police.
He was released on a Promise to Appear in court at a later date.