LONDON, ONT. -- A St. Thomas police officer has been found guilty of two charges of discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act in relation to a domestic incident.

The hearing for Cst. Steve Cudney was held Sept. 14 and 15 at St. Thomas Police Service headquarters and the ruling was made Tuesday by retired OPP Superintendent Greg Walton .

Provincial police took over the investigation of Cudney and an internal investigation was ordered by Chief Chris Herridge.

A sentencing date has not yet been determined.