LONDON, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a second man in connection with a break in at the former Trinity Anglican Church on Wellington Street last month.

Jeremiah Vandenroecke, 31, has been identified as the second suspect recorded on security video allegedly selling stolen metal pipes from the church to a local recycler.

He is wanted for trafficking in stolen property, possession of stolen property and two counts of breach of release conditions.

Anyone with details on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS and refer to case #ST20018997.

A 49-year old man was first arrested and charged for the alleged theft after turning himself into police on Thursday.