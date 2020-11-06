MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police have arrested and charged a 49-year-old man after he allegedly stole organ pipes from the former Trinity Anglican Church.

The break and enter at the former church on Wellington Street happened last month, but a suspect wasn't identified until more recently.

Police say the man became a suspect after he was captured on surveillance video selling what appeared to be the stolen organ pipes to a local metal recycler.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest, and police say the man turned himself in on Thursday afternoon.

The St. Thomas man has been charged with possession of stolen property and trafficking in stolen property.

He was released on an undertaking with a future court date.