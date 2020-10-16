MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- St. Thomas police seized $10,000 in cocaine during a traffic top on Thursday afternoon following an investigation by the Street Crimes Unit.

A search warrent later executed at a St. Thomas home found more drugs, drug cooking equipment, scales and an imitation firearm, police say.

As a result a 45-year-old St. Thomas woman has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, drug production and three counts of breach of release conditions.