LONDON, ONT. -- Communications centre staff at St. Thomas Police Service are now answering the emergency dispatch lines for the Aylmer police.

A partnership between the two services began Monday.

St. Thomas police say the collaboration between the two services will enhance public safety for both St. Thomas and Aylmer.

Previously, calls to Aylmer police had been answered by a communications centre in Owen Sound.

The Owen Sound Centre had been providing dispatch services to 10 police agencies and 22 fire departments.

Aylmer police continue maintain an office, open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Non-emergency phone numbers remain the same.