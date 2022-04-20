Spring battles back in the London region

After a chilly start Wednesday morning, temperatures are set to rebound into the double digits in the afternoon.

A surface ridge builds, leading to sunshine and a mainly clear sky.

The unseasonably cool air is pushing east and warming temperatures will take care of the snow that fell earlier this week.

Cloud cover will increase Wednesday night ahead of a wave that will bring measurable rain Thursday morning.

Most of the area will see between 5-10 mm. Precipitation will taper off in the afternoon and you can expect sunny breaks late day.

If you are planning to join in the outdoor Earth day clean up on Friday, you can expect a dry start to the day, but rain will be threatening in the afternoon.

A few showers will linger Saturday morning, but expect cloud cover to break up in the afternoon.

A major warm up is on the way this weekend with daytime highs set to jump close to 20 degrees Celsius both Saturday and Sunday.