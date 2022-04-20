Spring battles back in the London region

Sunshine returns to the forecast on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Kristylee Varley / CTV News London) Sunshine returns to the forecast on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Kristylee Varley / CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver