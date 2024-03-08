Sprawled in remembrance: Strathroy-Caradoc City Hall to be covered in poppies

Volunteers have created thousands of poppies in anticipation of their unveiling in advance of Remembrance Day 2024.

“Essentially, what we are going to be doing is attach the thousands of poppies to basically bird netting, and we are going to cascade it down from the bell tower,” explained Michelle Wright, the curator of Strathroy-Caradoc Museum.

The project mirrors those in some nearby centres, including Stratford. There, a bridge was covered in poppies.

In Strathroy, the poppy project is personal for Wendy Lenders.

Her father served in the Second World War.

“He was a man of few words,” she said. “So, he probably would not say a lot. But, I think it would touch him deeply.”

Michelle Wright, curator of Strathroy-Caradoc Museum, is seen on March 7, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

The primary purpose of the project is to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Strathroy Cenotaph.

When combined with the cascading poppies, it is hoped people will be drawn to the memorial and Remembrance Day services.

Kyll Fleming could be described as already ‘hooked.’

He is among a group of young people learning to crochet in order to become part of the poppy project.

An artistic rendering of what Strathroy-Caradoc's City Hall will look like on Nov. 11, 2024 when it's covered in crocheted poppies. (Source: Municipality of Strathroy-Caradoc)

“I think it is a little thing we can do compared to what everyone else has done for us,” he said.

Kyll’s mother, Kelly, wholeheartedly agrees, and with a brother in active military service, she’ll join others in an emotional moment when the cascade of poppies falls on Nov. 1.

“I find even Remembrance Day services very emotional, so something like this will take a lot more out of us,” she said.

The poppies will remain hanging from town hall until Nov. 12.

The city hall of Strathroy-Caradoc is seen on March 7, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)