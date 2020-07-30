LONDON, ONT. -- OPP were called to an animal complaint in Norfolk County on Wednesday.

Around 7:22 p.m., an investigation took place at a Norfolk Street North, Simcoe address in regard to a van hitting geese.

A dark coloured van travelling on Norfolk Street North sped up and collided with a family of geese that were crossing the roadway.

While the driver stopped and exited the van, it was to check for damage. Upon checking, they got back into their vehicle and left in an unknown direction.

The driver killed two geese, leaving four injured before leaving the scene.

Once officers arrived, they had to humanely dispatch the four geese due to their injuries.

Norfolk County OPP are asking anyone who may have video or captured the incident to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

The driver of the van is being asked to contact OPP immediately.