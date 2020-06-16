LONDON, ONT -- A 37-year-old St. Thomas man is facing several charges following a domestic incident including assault, and is accused of killing his girlfriend’s pet guinea pig.

Police say the man was arrested Sunday evening after the incident was reported to them.

Police allege that the man assaulted his girlfriends, damaged her property and is accused of killing her guinea pig.

He has been charged with Assault, Killing an Animal, Mischief Under $5,000, Theft Under $5,000, and three counts of Breaching his Release Conditions.

Police did not detail the victim’s injuries or how the guinea pig was killed.

He was held in custody for a court appearance.