LONDON
London

    • Special weather statement in effect for most of the region

    A rainy walk in Newbury, Ont. (Source: Rhonda Sutherland) A rainy walk in Newbury, Ont. (Source: Rhonda Sutherland)
    Share

    A special weather statement is in effect for most of the region, including parts of Huron County, Perth County, Lambton County, London, Middlesex and Oxford.

    Heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are moving through the region with the possibility of torrential downpours.

    According to Environment Canada, some areas could see upwards of 50 mm of rain as a stationary line of showers from Lambton Shores to Nairn produces heavy rainfall.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Friday: Showers at times heavy ending late this morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 35

    Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 perbcent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 28.

    Monday: Sunny. High 26.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Opinion

    Opinion These are the must-watch movies of 2024

    Plenty of movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or 'round-the-world publicity can still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck. Film expert Richard Crouse looks at five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News