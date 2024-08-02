Special weather statement in effect for most of the region

A special weather statement is in effect for most of the region, including parts of Huron County, Perth County, Lambton County, London, Middlesex and Oxford.

Heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are moving through the region with the possibility of torrential downpours.

According to Environment Canada, some areas could see upwards of 50 mm of rain as a stationary line of showers from Lambton Shores to Nairn produces heavy rainfall.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Showers at times heavy ending late this morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 35

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 perbcent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: Sunny. High 28.

Monday: Sunny. High 26.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.