Special weather statement in effect for most of the region
A special weather statement is in effect for most of the region, including parts of Huron County, Perth County, Lambton County, London, Middlesex and Oxford.
Heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are moving through the region with the possibility of torrential downpours.
According to Environment Canada, some areas could see upwards of 50 mm of rain as a stationary line of showers from Lambton Shores to Nairn produces heavy rainfall.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Friday: Showers at times heavy ending late this morning then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 27. Humidex 35
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 19.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 perbcent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.
Sunday: Sunny. High 28.
Monday: Sunny. High 26.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
