    • Search resumes for child reported seen entering Thames River

    Search and rescue teams are in the Thames River in London, Ont. after reports of a child last seen entering the water on Aug. 1, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Crews are back in the Thames River in London on Friday, searching for a child last seen entering the water.

    The initial call came in for the area of Kipps Lane near Adelaide Street on Thursday afternoon.

    On Friday morning, London fire, police, OPP under water search and rescue and other agencies could be seen back in the area.

