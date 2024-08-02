Drug bust and arrests in Tillsonburg

Two people from Tillsonburg have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in the town.

On Aug. 1, several OPP units used a search warrant at a home on Alba Street.

Two people were taken into custody, a 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman, and charged with multiple offences including careless storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police also found suspected fentanyl, psilocybin, cocaine, methamphetamine, clonazepam and a handgun.

The approximate value of the drugs was $68,000.