    • Major donation to CMHA in London

    Five-storey apartment building on King Street to be used by CMHA. (Source: CMHA) Five-storey apartment building on King Street to be used by CMHA. (Source: CMHA)
    London's Canadian Mental Health Association has received the largest single donation in the organization's history.

    An anonymous donor has contributed $1-million to Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services (TVAMHS).

    “We are deeply grateful to the anonymous donor who has made this incredible donation possible,” said Pam Tobin, CEO of CMHA TVAMHS. “Their thoughtfulness and generosity will make a profound difference in the lives of so many, and will help us reach our goals of saving lives and strengthening the community by reducing the impacts of the health and homelessness crisis.”

    Officials said the money will be used to buy a five-storey apartment building on King Street, which contains 28 supportive housing units for women.

