LONDON
London

    • London shooting leads to arrest of Toronto man

    (Source: London police) (Source: London police)
    Share

    A Toronto man is in custody following a shooting last fall in London.

    Police arrested the 39-year-old wanted suspect in connection to an incident on Oct. 28.

    That’s when shots were fired on Corley drive near Western University. No one was hurt.

    The accused is facing numerous weapons charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?

    Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.

    Opinion

    Opinion These are the must-watch movies of 2024

    Plenty of movies that don't have the benefits of a bloated marketing budget or 'round-the-world publicity can still provide a big bang for your entertainment buck. Film expert Richard Crouse looks at five of 2024's must-see movies you may have missed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News