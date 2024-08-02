London shooting leads to arrest of Toronto man
A Toronto man is in custody following a shooting last fall in London.
Police arrested the 39-year-old wanted suspect in connection to an incident on Oct. 28.
That’s when shots were fired on Corley drive near Western University. No one was hurt.
The accused is facing numerous weapons charges.
