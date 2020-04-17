LONDON, ONT. -- In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the London Transit Commission (LTC) has called a special meeting for Friday afternoon to consider further protection for bus operators.

Staff is recommending the commission approve a contract that would provide 170 plexiglass barriers for the remainder of its fleet that doesn’t already have them.

The cost is $1.1 million.

In 2018, the LTC began a one-year pilot program to assess the barriers. At the time it said they provided additional safety measures for operators.

This past January, both management and union health and safety members agreed the partitions were needed for all drivers.

Since the pilot project, three buses were equipped with a split barrier, providing the operator with partial or full protection from riders.

Drivers were taking turns using the buses during the pilot and the feedback showed that most wanted them.

In a survey 78 per cent of respondents in the operator group and 90 per cent in the maintenance group indicated their overall impression of the barrier was either positive or neutral.

Friday’s meeting agenda includes a discussion of awarding the contract to New Flyer Industries, the official supplier of the barriers that were tested and recommended during the pilot program.

The meeting will also include identifying an alternative source of funding for this project.