LONDON, ONT. -- The London Transit Commission (LTC) says more than a dozen routes will not be operating on schedule starting Sunday due to “decreased resource availability,” which is "related to LTC employees.”

"The resource issues are a combination of employees in quarantine, employees who are off sick (both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related), and employees that have chosen to move vacation or take a leave of absence that are related to many things including childcare issues, taking care of family members etc.," says an LTC spokesperson.

“The reductions are not the result of employees who may have come into contact with our infected employee.”

On Monday, the LTC said it was dealing with the first case of a driver contracting COVID-19.

The routes affected are: 1, 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 13, 19, 20, 24, 27, 31, 34, 93.

The LTC says riders will need to check its infoweb which will have the latest changes.

Riders can also call customer service at 519-451-1347 for real-time information.

The interactive phone system, Google Maps and third-party applications will not have accurate information during this time, the LTC says.

“This is a short-term measure as we work on revised operating schedules that are consistent with resource availability. We anticipate the revised schedules will be finalized early next week, and will take effect on Sunday, April 19,” a statement says.

Also beginning Monday, London transit’s downtown ticket office on Dundas Street will be adjusting its hours, Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be closed from noon to 1 p.m.

