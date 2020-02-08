ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- Athletes from Windsor to Simcoe gathered in St Thomas for the annual Special Olympics basketball tournament Saturday.

“They live for this,” says organizer Chris Zinn, who also coaches the St Thomas team. “We’ve only practised until now so this is the first chance to really show off their skills.”

The joy could be felt through the gym whenever either team scored a basket, and there were words of encouragement when the shots missed.

The true spirit of Special Olympics was on display.

The players and their families were surprised when first responders and members of city council showed up to speak and have a photo opportunity.

The fire and police chiefs as well as EMS and St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston were in attendance to recognize the athletes.

“As police officers, we’ve been working with Special Olympics for 50 years, and we look up to you,” says St Thomas Police Chief Chris Herridge when addressing the players.

To make the tournament happen, many people donated their time for free including the St Thomas Basketball Referees Association.