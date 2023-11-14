LONDON
London

    • Special cookie campaign to help fund urgent needs in Huron-Perth

    Volunteers with the United Way of Perth-Huron make holiday smile cookies at the Tim Hortons in Clinton, Ont. to raise money for United Way Urgent Needs Fund. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Volunteers with the United Way of Perth-Huron make holiday smile cookies at the Tim Hortons in Clinton, Ont. to raise money for United Way Urgent Needs Fund. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

    Volunteers with the United Way of Perth-Huron have spent the past two days decorating cookies at Tim Horton’s locations in Blyth, Clinton and Seaforth to help raise money for the organization’s Urgent Needs Fund.

    The Holiday Cookie Campaign, not unlike Tim Hortons' Smile Cookie Campaign, will fund local charities, along with Tim Hortons' camps. Fifty per cent of proceeds from the Holiday Cookie Campaign, which runs from Nov. 13 to 19, will be split between the United Way of Perth-Huron and Tim Horton’s camps.

    The United Way’s portion of proceeds will be used for their Urgent Needs Fund, which pays for people’s utility bills, car repairs, groceries and other emergencies through an application process.

    Tim Hortons’ in Blyth, Clinton and Brussels will be working with the United Way of Perth-Huron, but the campaign is Ontario-wide.

    Tim Hortons’ in Exeter, Grand Bend and Parkhill are working with Big Brothers and Big Sisters, while the campaign in parts of London will help fund the London Food Bank. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Concussion researchers celebrate new 'transformational' research program

    A new research program involving experts from Canadian and American universities will identify indicators used to track concussion recovery and will use cutting-edge assessment technology to help track the diagnosis, treatment and management of concussions across the patient spectrum.

    NASA astronauts lost a bag of tools in space. Here's how to spot it

    NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Nov. 1 when a bag of tools drifted away from them and into space. The bag is now in orbit around Earth, and you might be able to spot it with a pair of binoculars.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News