Tim Hortons kicks off first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign with local proceeds going to London Food Bank

Tim Hortons launched its first ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign on Monday, and 50 per cent of all the proceeds from local participating stores will go toward the London Food Bank.

“We’re up 43 per cent over last year, it’s huge in terms of the folks that are coming to the food bank and we all feel it, we all feel sort of the rising rent, the rising food prices and all those things, so it’s just really, really tough. This campaign will be huge to helping those folks,” said Jane Roy, co-director of the London and Area Food Bank.

The other half of the proceeds will be going to the Tim Hortons Children’s Foundation.

“We get together as owners every year and decide where we are going to distribute the funds. The food bank came up and it was a unanimous vote, and we are really happy to partner with them,” said Sean Geraghty, Tim Hortons’ co-owner.

Community champions, including CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, were on hand competing in a friendly cookie decorating contest Monday at the 939 Southdale Rd. W. Tim Hortons in London, Ont.

The campaign runs from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2023.