Southwestern Ontario residents warned to stay away from bodies of water

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority is reminding the public to avoid rivers, streams, ponds and all other bodies of water, after the recent rainfall.

On Wednesday, 25-35 millimetres was accumulated across the watershed and it’s running off into local waterways.

The conservation authority says creeks are responding and currently flowing near bank-full, with peaks expected today.

Banks next to bodies of water are very slippery right now and pose a serious hazard, says the UTRCA.

Standing water can also present dangers, so the public is reminded to avoid flooded roadways as well.

However, major flooding is not anticipated for the area, according to research done by the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority.